Greensboro increasing walkability with sidewalk projects

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The City of Greensboro plans for sidewalk construction projects to help with safety and accessibility through town.

Wednesday is National Walk to School Day. Several Guilford County schools participated but city leaders want to make sure walking around town is possible year round.

Daniel Amstutz is the bicycle and pedestrian coordinator for the city and said the next phase of sidewalk additions on both sides of the street are along Yanceyville Street, Lees Chapel Road, West Friendly Avenue and Pisgah Church Road.

"Making sure that people have walkable safe spaces to get to their bus stops, that’s been one of our major focus areas," Amstutz said.

Safety is the top priority but accessibility is important to get to shops and businesses.

The city's sidewalk ordinance requires sidewalks around new development areas.

In the last 10 years, the City of Greensboro has added 130 miles of sidewalks and has a goal of adding 100 more miles by 2025.