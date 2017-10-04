Girl falls through manhole, yells for 1 hour before being found

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 12-year-old New York girl became stuck after she fell into an open manhole and broke her ankle, according to WKBW.

Grace Knox was walking to school Tuesday morning when she fell 12 feet through the manhole and became trapped in a foot of rushing water. During the fall, her phone landed on the pavement above.

Buffalo Fire Captain Daniel O’Leary says the girl yelled for help for nearly an hour before a passerby heard her and called for help.

Knox will require surgery on her ankle but is expected to be OK.

It’s unknown why the manhole was not covered because city crews were not doing sewer work in the area.