× Full list: More than 55 stores to be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2017

Several notable retailers have announced they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

In the past, more stores have stayed open to offer Thanksgiving Day discounts as well as advertise Black Friday deals, but this year that looks to change.

But don’t worry Turkey Day shoppers, Walmart, Sears and Target will remain open on Thanksgiving 2017, according to BestBlackFriday.

Here is a quick list of stores that have said they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day:

A.C. Moore

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

At Home

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm and Fleet

Burlington

Cabela’s

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate and Barrel

DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse

Ethan Allen

Gardner-White Furniture

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores

Jos. A. Bank

La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Micro Center

Music & Arts

Neiman Marcus

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)

P.C. Richard & Son

Party City

Patagonia

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)

Staples

Sur La Table

The Container Store

The Original Mattress Factory

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply

Trollbeads

Von Maur

West Marine

The website says most stores closed on Thanksgiving are doing so to give employees and customers can spend the holiday with their friends and family.