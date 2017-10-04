× Former Gardner-Webb soccer player in coma after being shot in head in Las Vegas

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Among the hundreds shot during a massacre at a country music festival in Las Vegas was a former soccer player at Gardner-Webb University, according to WSOC.

Tina Frost, who graduated in 2010, is in a coma after being shot in the head.

A lot has changed at Gardner-Webb since Frost, a former Gardner-Webb soccer player, graduated, but former assistant soccer coach Sarah Curry said Frost is not forgotten and Curry is determined to support her and her family.

“It’s overwhelming,” said Sarah Curry, Frost’s former assistant soccer coach.

Five years ago, Curry was the assistant coach of the ladies soccer team with a charismatic Frost on the pitch.

Curry learned that Frost was in the crowd Sunday night when Stephen Paddock killed 58 bystanders at a concert.

“When you receive a text and realize that is someone that you know and love is out there, it just makes it unique,” Curry said.

Frost is in a coma and is being treated for brain swelling. The bullet hit her eye, which had to be removed and replaced with an implant.

Curry has kept up through text messages with Frost’s family.

“You are hoping that every message you get is a continuation of good news,” Curry said.

Frost’s father posted on Facebook that she is more responsive.

“We have faith that good things will come, but they keep warning us that brains are unpredictable and this is more of a marathon than a sprint,” Frost’s father wrote.

“You know she is battling for her life at this point and you want to kind of mirror that and battle along with her,” Curry said.