Family of slain officer allowed to keep his $9K police dog

MODESTO, Calif. — The family of a slain California police officer will get to keep his $9,000 police dog for only $1.

Modesto Police Sgt. Mike Pershall was killed by a suspected drunken driver in August, according to the Modesto Bee.

Following Pershall’s death, Modesto Police Chief Galen Carrol asked the city council to sell the three-year-old K-9, named Ike, to the family for cheap.

On Tuesday, the Modesto City Council voted 7-0 to sell Ike to the family for only $1.

“It is not a good deal for the Police Department to lose the dog,” Carroll said. “But there is also the human factor of, you have a wife and two kids who just lost their dad, and that’s the family dog. What is the right thing to do?”

Family of killed sergeant allowed to keep his $9K police dog https://t.co/0CdGFDome6 pic.twitter.com/EmjAWzaNeD — kcranews (@kcranews) October 4, 2017