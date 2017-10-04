× Dixie Classic Fair worker found dead in road jumped out of cab window, police say; not a hit-and-run

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police now say it was not a hit-and-run that killed a Dixie Classic Fair worker early Tuesday morning.

At about 4 a.m., Winston-Salem police responded to an “unknown trouble” call involving a person lying in the road in the 400 block of Deacon Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found 41-year-old Michael Jason Curl, of Hickory, dead in the roadway.

Winston-Salem police said Wednesday Curl was picked up at a local hospital by a Classic Cab, with the fairgrounds as the destination.

When the cab driver was about to drop him off, Curl said he did not have money. Police say it is normal procedure for cab companies to return their clients to the location where they were originally picked up when the client cannot pay.

Curl said he did not want to go back to the hospital and as the cab drove westbound on Deacon Blvd, Curl jumped out of the rear passenger window.

Police believe it was the impact with the roadway that killed Curl.

There are no charges filed against the driver of the cab.

Police are seeking an additional motorist that was in the area for investigative purposes, but say Curl was not struck by a vehicle.

It is still considered a traffic fatality.