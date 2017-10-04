Couple born on same day in same hospital gets married

TAUNTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts couple born on the same day in the same hospital tied the knot last month.

Jessica Gomes and Aaron Bairos were born at Morton Hospital in Taunton on April 28, 1990, according to the Taunton Gazette.

27 years later, and a story that could only be described as “fate,” they are now married.

The couple didn’t grow up together but met through mutual friends in high school after Jessica’s family moved back to the area when she was 10.

They figured out they were born on the same day when noticed the same date on their learner’s permits while taking drivers education class together.

“I think it’s awesome. It’s a pretty rare thing,” Jessica said. “I believe in fate and I think that’s part of it.”