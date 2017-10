GREENSBORO, N.C. — A commercial gas line leak has been reported on Cotswold Terrace in Greensboro, according to Dwayne Church with the Greensboro Fire Department.

There are no evacuations but traffic is being rerouted at Cotswold Terrace and Battleground Avenue.

This is near where crews are doing work on the new Greensboro Urban Loop.

Additional details are unknown.