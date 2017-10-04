Cam Newton stirs controversy over response to female reporter’s question
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is facing backlash over a controversial comment made at a news conference today, WSOC reports.
Some are calling it sexist because of Newton’s response to a female reporter.
Jourdan Rodrigue, a Panthers beat reporter for the Charlotte Observer, asked Newton about receiver routes.
“It’s funny to hear a female talk about route, like, it’s funny,” Newton said.
