Cam Newton stirs controversy over response to female reporter’s question

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is facing backlash over a controversial comment made at a news conference today, WSOC reports.

Some are calling it sexist because of Newton’s response to a female reporter.

Every male sportswriter in America should speak out against Cam Newton’s sexist statements against one of our colleagues. — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) October 4, 2017

What Newton said was sexist, offensive and insulting. But sadly it's also stuff women in sports journalism deal with every day. — Rachel Axon (@RachelAxon) October 4, 2017

Jourdan Rodrigue, a Panthers beat reporter for the Charlotte Observer, asked Newton about receiver routes.

“It’s funny to hear a female talk about route, like, it’s funny,” Newton said.

I don't think it's "funny" to be a female and talk about routes. I think it's my job. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017

A statement from #Panthers spokesman @StevenJuston, on Cam Newton’s remarks at today’s press conference pic.twitter.com/pJJ5frtFjx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2017