Cam Newton stirs controversy over response to female reporter’s question

Posted 8:04 pm, October 4, 2017, by

Cam Newton (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is facing backlash over a controversial comment made at a news conference today, WSOC reports.

Some are calling it sexist because of Newton’s response to a female reporter.

Jourdan Rodrigue, a Panthers beat reporter for the Charlotte Observer, asked Newton about receiver routes.

“It’s funny to hear a female talk about route, like, it’s funny,” Newton said.