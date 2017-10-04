× 2 Alamance County women killed in crash on I-85 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — Two Alamance County women were killed in a crash in Orange County on Wednesday afternoon, WTVD reports.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on northbound Interstate 85 near N.C. 86 at mile marker 164.

State troopers said a red 2005 Saturn Vue going too fast for the curve left the road to the right and collided with several trees.

Troopers told WTVD Wednesday evening that the victims were identified as Corena M. Johnson, 19, of Mebane, and Kelleigh E. Shropshire, 19, of Haw River.

Troopers said Johnson was wearing a seat belt and Shropshire was not. They were pronounced dead at the scene.