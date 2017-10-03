Southwest Guilford High School community gathers to mourn loss of student-athlete

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The Southwest Guilford High School community is continuing to mourn the loss of one of their own.

Tuesday evening, many gathered outside of the school to pay their respects to Dezmond Woods at a candlelight vigil.

Woods was killed in a car crash Sunday morning on Interstate 85 in Davidson County.

Troopers say they still don't know what caused the driver, former Southwest High student Brandon Lamberth, to veer off the road.

He is charged with death by motor vehicle along with careless and reckless driving.

“It is my hope that we take all of the amazing things that Dez has positively embedded into us and grab that baton and instill the same,” Principal Micheal Hettenbach said.

Many came together not only to honor the life of woods, but also console Lamberth, who attended the vigil with his family.

“Things happen. It is unfortunate that we are on the grieving side, but it would be unfortunate for anyone on the grieving side. There's no winners here,” Woods’ aunt said.

“These young men nowadays they walk around school with their cliques and friends they have known forever. Dez didn't have a clique,” one of the speakers said.

The Southwest varsity cheerleaders, who organized the vigil, will wear Dez's number on their hairbows this season.

There's also talk of the school retiring his #2 jersey as well.​