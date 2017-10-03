× Silver Alert issued for teen missing out of Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl missing out of Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Norma Yudith Aquilar was last seen in the 1200 block of Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem.

She is black, 4 feet 9 inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a pink and white shirt, and gray and white shoes.

Aquilar is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about Aquilar is asked to contact J. Sherman at the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.