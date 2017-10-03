President Donald Trump to attend Greensboro fundraiser Saturday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — President Donald Trump will return to Greensboro on Saturday for a campaign fundraiser, WRAL reports.

A $2,700-per-person dinner will be held at the home of businessman Louis DeJoy and his wife Aldona Wos in Greensboro.

Wos served as secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services under former Gov. Pat McCrory and now serves as the vice chairwoman of the president’s Commission on White House Fellowships.

This will be the president’s first trip to North Carolina since his January inauguration.