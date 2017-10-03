× Pregnant teen from High Point killed in crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A pregnant teen from the Piedmont was killed in a crash in Raleigh Sunday night.

Raleigh police say Tesla Hill, 16, of High Point, was riding on I-40 with her fiance when he started having a seizure.

Their car stopped on the road and Hill got out to try and flag down some help.

Another car slammed into their car, sending it into Hill and her fiance.

Hill was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, no charges have been filed in the case but police are still investigating.