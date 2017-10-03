Police identify victim in Greensboro Waffle House shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This victim of a fatal shooting on Randleman Road Monday morning has been identified as 37-year-old Tony Ray Battle, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

According to witnesses, Battle and some other patrons of the Waffle House at 2505 Randleman Road argued while in the restaurant, exited the establishment and continued the dispute in the parking lot. Several of the people involved in the argument pulled out handguns and began shooting at each other.

Battle, whose address cannot be verified, was struck by several bullets and died at the scene. Police do not know if anyone else was injured.

Detectives have identified persons of interest and are currently pursuing additional leads.