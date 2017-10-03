Piedmont Triad preparing for flu season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The changing leaves are a reminder that it's time to get your flu shot. That's why Tonya Davis stopped by Urgent Medical and Family Care in Greensboro.

"It's important because you don't want to get sick and someone else get sick," Davis said. "So I protect myself and I try to encourage others to do the same thing."

A bad flu season in Australia has some people worried that the Piedmont is in for a sick season. But PA Chelle Jeffery says we shouldn't worry just yet.

"Each year is different. Some years we don't see any. Some years we see a lot. Some years people get more sick, other times it tends to be mild," Jeffery said.

Regardless of the outlook, Jeffery wants you to get your flu shot.

"What we encourage is for everybody to get the flu vaccine as soon as they can," Jeffery said. "The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends we administer vaccines as soon as it's available to us."

Urgent Medical and Family Care began offering flu shots in September. While the vaccine will not prevent you from getting the flu, the vaccine will reduce the power of the nasty virus.

"People who get the flu after they get the flu vaccine, maybe get a milder cases. Not always, but getting a flu vaccine protects you," Jeffery said.

That's why Tonya Davis gets a flu shot every year.

"It's important for me to be well," Davis said. "I don't like to be sick. I like to go to work."

But work is not an option if you get the flu. Jeffery wants you to stay home, don't infect others, and get better.

"Take good care of yourself, get rest, liquids to drink," Jeffery said.

Flu shots are available at local stores and pharmacies. Forsyth County's walk in clinic is open Monday through Friday. The Guilford County Health Department walk in clinic in Greensboro and High Point are open on Fridays.