North Carolina teen fatally shot in head during ‘dispute about a girl’

NEWTON, N.C. — A North Carolina man faces murder charges after he allegedly shot a teen in the head through a window while sitting in a recliner.

Jeffery Brittain, of Maiden, was arrested Sunday morning and charged in the death of 19-year-old Justin Smith, WSOC reports.

Deputies say a man went to the home in Newton to cut grass and noticed one of the windows was shattered, and when he looked inside, he found Smith dead in the recliner. Investigators believe Brittain fired a shotgun through a window and killed Smith.

Deputies believe the killing was “over a dispute about a girl” they both knew, according to The Hickory Record.

“For a 19-year-old to lose his life over a girl, that’s childish,” said neighbor Andrea Kurczi. “It’s scary. I stay down here by myself. I’ll be locking my doors.