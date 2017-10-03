North Carolina State University graduate shot during massacre in Las Vegas

CARY, N.C. — A North Carolina State University graduate was among the hundreds shot during a massacre at a country music festival in Las Vegas Sunday night.

According to her grandmother, Jenna DeCandio was at the concert with her father and mother as part of her graduation gift when she was shot in the “hip/pelvis.”

“We were at the concert during the shooting. George and I are ok,” Jenna’s mother, Jill Pasternak DeCandio wrote on Facebook. “Jenna was shot in the hip/pelvis. Shes in surgery now.”

In a later post, Jill marked her location as the Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas and posted that Jenna was out of surgery.

The post read, in part, “Jenna’s out of surgery and in a room. We haven’t spoken to the doctors yet but the nurse said the bullet missed her stomach, bowels, intestine, vital organs and arteries and for that we are truly thankful.”

Jenna is listed on Facebook as living in Jamesburg, New Jersey, but is from Cary and studied at North Carolina State University.

Fifty-nine people died and 527 others were injured in the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when Stephen Paddock fired shots at concertgoers from the 32nd floor of his hotel suite.