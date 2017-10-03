New policy to fight crime in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Fighting crime was at the top of the agenda at the city's Community Housing, Neighborhood Development and Public Safety Committee meeting Tuesday.

The room was full of people who want change.

City Council Member Jeff Golden is one them. He represents the city's third ward.

"Yeah I'm concerned, very concerned," Golden said.

He says some the worst crime areas in High Point are Vernon, Pershing and Washington streets.

"One way to fight blight is to decrease the crime," Golden said.

That's now the new goal. Golden said there's now a new policy which targets some landlords.

He said city officials want landlords to address the tenants who are causing the problems.

Golden said new information shows 44 addresses account for 10 percent of the recent crime.

"An area that has had a violent situation or has had multiple violent situations, so you need to address that property before the city addresses that property," Golden said.

He said there could be violations for landlords if tenants continue to be an an issue.

"Creating a policy to where we can do some fining and do some monitory punitive stuff to try to address it," Golden said.

Some hope this new policy brings relief to many people.

"If we can stop it that's a good thing but we don't want it to get worse," Golden said.