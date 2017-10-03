NC man gives tour of same room where Las Vegas gunman fired deadly shots

LAS VEGAS — A North Carolina man posted a video tour of the exact Las Vegas hotel room where a gunman fired shots at a country festival Sunday night, killing 59 people and injuring 527 more.

Authorities say Stephen Paddock fired shots at concertgoers from suite 135 on the 32nd floor.

On Monday, Jeff Bridges, of Charlotte, posted a video on Facebook that showed he and his wife’s stay at the Mandalay Resort and Casino from a year ago.

“Andrea and I stayed in that EXACT same room last year on the 32nd floor! Room 32-135,” the post reads, in part. “Again, we would like to send our thoughts and prayers to everyone impacted by this tragedy!”

The nearly 5-minute video gives a full tour of the suite, including an eerie final look at the concert area.