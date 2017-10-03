FOX8 puts spotlight on National Domestic Violence Awareness month
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness month. According to the North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence, on average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States.
During one year, this equates to more than 10 million people.
If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic violence, there is a way out. Click here for a list of domestic violence service providers in North Carolina.