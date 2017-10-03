NASCAR legend Robert Yates dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Legendary NASCAR champion car owner and engine builder Robert Yates has died.

His son, Doug Yates, posted about his father’s passing on Twitter late Monday night.

The post read, “My Dad and Hero, Robert Yates, has passed and is with the Lord. Thanks for all the prayers and support.”

My Dad and Hero, Robert Yates, has passed and is with the Lord. Thanks for all the prayers and support. pic.twitter.com/hxa0wfdZkE — Doug Yates (@Yates_Doug) October 3, 2017

Yates, a North Carolina native, had been battling liver cancer for about a year, according to ESPN.

Yates began as an engine builder for Junior Johnson in 1971 and won three Daytona 500s as a car owner.

“Our sport lost one of the most inventive minds and kindest personalities in Robert Yates,” NASCAR Cup champion driver Tony Stewart said of his passing. “I’m glad I got to know him and proud our race team was able to honor him this year at Darlington.

Many in the NASCAR community took to social media to honor Yates’ passing:

Saddened to learn of the passing of Robert Yates, but proud of all his and his family’s accomplishments. His #NASCAR legacy lives on. https://t.co/qjm68i8Bh7 — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) October 3, 2017

Condolences to The Yates Family. Robert built winning engines for us in the 70s and will be a part of our family Forever @NASCARHall #Legend — Wood Brothers Racing (@woodbrothers21) October 3, 2017

Our hearts are heavy with the news of the passing of Class of 2018 inductee Robert Yates. Our thoughts & prayers are with the Yates family. pic.twitter.com/ikE9fswoMH — NASCAR Hall of Fame (@NASCARHall) October 3, 2017

Robert Yates was a good man, incredible engine builder, my thoughts and prayers are with Carolyn and Doug, RIP my dear old friend! — Darrell Waltrip (@AllWaltrip) October 3, 2017

An amazing leader and pioneer of our sport…sending prayers for @Yates_Doug & family. We will do our best to continue Robert's legacy. — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) October 3, 2017