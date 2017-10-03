Man killed in hit-and-run in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run in Winston-Salem early Tuesday morning, according to a press release.

At about 4:05 a.m., Winston-Salem police responded to an “unknown trouble” call involving a person lying in the road in the 400 block of Deacon Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found 41-year-old Michael Jason Curl, of Hickory, dead in the roadway.

A preliminary investigation revealed Curl had been hit by at least one vehicle, which did not stay at the scene.

This is the 20th traffic fatality in 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 727-2800.