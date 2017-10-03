Man found fatally shot in Greensboro Waffle House parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in the parking lot of a Waffle House in Greensboro Tuesday morning.

Officers went to the Waffle House on Randleman Road around 3:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a man lying in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Police say the man has died.

It's unknown what led to the shooting and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

Greensboro police say when they arrived on scene a man with gunshot wounds was dead in the parking lot. No arrests made. pic.twitter.com/x3ODB000jM — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) October 3, 2017

Early morning shooting at Waffle House on Randelman Rd in Greensboro. One man dead. pic.twitter.com/zKNIwGH8NJ — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) October 3, 2017