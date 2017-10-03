Lexington man charged with statutory rape of 13-year-old girl

LEXINGTON, N.C. — An 18-year-old from Lexington has been charged with statutory rape, according to a press release.

On Aug. 15, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation in reference to the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl. Following the investigation, deputies discovered that Jacob Daniel Bailey had consensual sex with the girl.

He was arrested and charged with one count of statutory rape.

He was taken to the Davidson County Jail on a $50,000 secured bond. He has a Nov. 13 court date.