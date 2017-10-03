× Hells Angels member known as ‘Captain Jack Sparrow’ charged with burglary

DUNLAP, Tenn. — A man who goes by “Captain Jack Sparrow” was arrested for burglary while dressed as a pirate, according to WATE-TV.

Brian Zielinski, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was arrested over the weekend on charges of burglary and resisting arrest.

When Zielinski was taken into custody he was wearing a black pirate hat, black vest, brown jacket and red gloves.

Zielinski is a member of the Hells Angels motorcycle club, according to WATE-TV.

He will appear in court next week.