Deadly shooting started as ‘huge brawl’ inside Greensboro Waffle House

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The deadly shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Waffle House in Greensboro Tuesday morning started as a "huge brawl" inside the restaurant, according to Capt. Nathaniel Davis with the Greensboro Police Department.

Officers went to the Waffle House on Randleman Road around 3:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a man lying in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Following an investigation, police believe a "large brawl" started inside the Waffle House and spilled into the parking lot, which is where the shooting happened.

It's unknown how many people were involved or what the fight was about, but police say there was likely multiple shooters because of the "large number of rounds at the scene."

According to Capt. Davis, one person was taken in handcuffs from the scene. But, the person is not a suspect and just someone they are interviewing about the incident.

Officers know the identity of the victim and are waiting until they have contacted his mother before releasing his name.

The restaurant has since reopened.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

