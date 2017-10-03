Moms carry a lot of the load when it comes to the family, but these dads stepped up to the plate on a special school day.
Dads take kids to school on special day
-
Ways to recharge your child’s brain before heading back to school
-
Back-to-school apps for parents track their child’s location
-
The price of back-to-school shopping for parents
-
Several of 2017’s most popular holiday toys
-
Helping your children adjust to college life
-
-
How to choose the right car seat for your child
-
Dad walks son to his first day of kindergarten – and his first day of college
-
The benefits of siblings sharing a room
-
Father of son with autism faces deportation under stricter immigration enforcement
-
Service allows moviegoers to watch films each day for a small fee
-
-
Dad says 6-year-old son left for hours on hot bus on first day of school
-
Dad upset after he says son with ADHD was punished by being ‘locked in closet’ at school
-
Transitioning your children to a new sleep schedule