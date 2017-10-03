CBS fires executive who said Vegas victims didn’t deserve sympathy because country music fans ‘often are Republican’

A CBS executive was fired after she said wrote on Facebook that she was “not even sympathetic” about the Las Vegas massacre because “country music fans often are Republican,” according to Fox News.

Hayley Geftman-Gold, former vice president and senior counsel in strategic transactions at CBS, took to Facebook with strong words about the incident that has become the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

A @CBS legal exec thought the Las Vegas victims had it coming. pic.twitter.com/YjeSyAox59 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) October 2, 2017

The post read, “If they wouldn’t do anything when children were murdered I have no hope that Repugs will ever do the right thing,” she wrote. “I’m actually not even sympathetic bc country music fans often are republican gun toters.”

Geftman-Gold was likely referring to the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting where 20 elementary school students were killed.

She has since released an apology:

“Earlier today I posted an indefensible post in a Facebook discussion thread concerning the tragic Las Vegas shooting, a statement I sincerely regret. I am deeply sorry for diminishing the significance of every life affected by Stephen Paddock’s terrorism last night and for the pain my words have inflicted on the loved ones of the victims. My shameful comments do not reflect the beliefs of my former employer, colleagues, family, and friends. Nor do they reflect my actual beliefs — this senseless violence warrants the deepest empathy. I understand and accept all consequences that my words have incurred.”

Fifty-nine people died and 527 others were injured in the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when Stephen Paddock fired shots at concertgoers from the 32nd floor of his hotel suite.