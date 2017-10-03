3 shootings in Greensboro leave 2 men dead, child injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Three violent shootings throughout the city Tuesday left two men dead and an 8-year-old girl hurt, according to police.

Greensboro police say the first shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the Waffle House restaurant on Randleman Road.

Tony Ray Battle, 37, was shot and killed after a large fight inside the restaurant spilled outside.

The second shooting happened at 4:52 p.m. at Stonesthrow apartments on South Holden Road.

A 22-year-old man was found shot inside his apartment and died at the scene.

Around 6:40 p.m., an 8-year-old girl was grazed by a stray bullet in the parking lot of River Birch apartments on North Swing Road, while playing with friends.

Police say two groups of people were shooting at each other when the girl was hit.

“It's just very sad, a lot of people are hurting and suffering,” Lt. Wayne Redfearn said.

As of Tuesday, the city has reached a total of 35 homicides for the year.

“Right now the victim count here in Greensboro is totally unnecessary,” Redfearn said.

“We need help from our community to address this violent trend that we have that we're experiencing,” Capt. Nathaniel Davis said.

Police are asking anyone with information on any of the three shootings to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.