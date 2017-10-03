2 Winston-Salem police cars rammed during chase; suspect in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Two Winston-Salem police cars were rammed during a chase Tuesday afternoon.

Winston-Salem police told FOX8's Michael Hennessey they tried stopping a stolen vehicle in connection with multiple armed robberies.

The vehicle did not stop and there was a short pursuit. The suspect vehicle rammed two Winston-Salem police cars at the intersection of Underwood Avenue and West 14th Street.

One suspect was taken into custody. The suspect's identity has not been released.

No injuries were reported.