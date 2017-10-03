Man killed in shooting at Greensboro apartment complex

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was killed in a shooting at a Greensboro apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, according to Susan Danielsen with Greensboro police.

Police were called to an apartment in the 2400 block of South Holden Road at 4:50 p.m. on a reported home invasion and shooting.

Officers found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Greensboro police Capt. Nathaniel Davis. The victim died at the scene.

Police believe the suspect and victim knew each other and the shooting was not random, Davis said. Officers are currently searching for the suspect.

No other information has been released at this time.