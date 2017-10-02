Woman uses truck to carry injured Las Vegas shooting victims to hospital

Warning: Images could be considered disturbing

LAS VEGAS — A Nevada woman’s Facebook video showing her using her truck to carry Las Vegas concert victims to the hospital is going viral.

The video, posted by Lindsay Lee, gives a first-hand look at Las Vegas following a deadly shooting at an outdoor country concert Sunday night that killed 50 people and injured more than 400 others. The mass shooting was the deadliest in American history.

LVMPD Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters early Monday that police responded to reports of shots being fired from the Mandalay Bay towards the concert.

“We determined there was a shooter on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay,” Lombardo said. Officers engaged the suspect, whom Lombardo described as a “local resident.” He said that the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Lombardo identified 64-year-old Stephen Paddock as the suspected shooter.

The video has more than 1 million views, 40,000 shares and 6,000 likes.