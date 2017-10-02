Wakeboard park coming to Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – A wakeboard water park will soon stand off Highway 64 in Davidson County, if all goes according to plan.

Davidson County Commissioners recently approved a re-zoning request for about 50 acres of land owned by Morgan Batchelor and his father, after denying it once in 2016.

"It feels good knowing there are people out there that want this," Batchelor said. "I'm always on the water, it's just something I like to do and I like to spread it."

Batchelor has been wakeboarding for 15 years, both on High Rock Lake and at wakeboard parks across the country.

He said he is excited to be able to bring the experience to people who live in Davidson County, as well as tourists who will travel to the area.

Instead of riding behind a boat, the park will feature a cable and tower system that will pull wakeboarders through the man-made lake. The property will also have a bistro and an aqua park for children.

Batchelor's business partner, Shelton Harrell, said the cable system makes riding easier and can be enjoyed by people from all experience levels.

"Be prepared, because you're going to be shocked, you're going to be amazed at the things you're going to see," Harrell said.

If all goes according to plan, Batchelor and Harrell hope to have everything up and running by Spring 2018.