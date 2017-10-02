20 dead, at least 100 injured after shooting on Las Vegas Strip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS -- 20 people have died from gunshot wounds and at least another 100 are injured after an early morning shooting at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to the Las Vegas sheriff.

Among the dead were two were off-duty Bakersfield Police Department officers attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said on Twitter early Monday that one suspect is down and that they do not believe there are any more shooters at this time.

Confirming that one suspect is down. This is an active investigation. Again, please do not head down to the Strip at this time. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

At this time we do not believe there are any more shooters. More information to come shortly from @Sheriff_LVMPD. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Police had earlier issued a warning on Twitter telling people to avoid the area around the Mandalay Bay Casino due to reports of an active shooter.

The hospital is still working to assess the other victims, said University Medical Center spokesperson Danita Cohen.

Eyewitness Bryan Heifner spoke to CNN from a room in a hotel across from the Mandalay Bay, which he said he could see from his window.

Mostly I heard the shots, just so many shots -- I just thought it was a semi braking with the air brakes, but then I went downstairs and saw people running and looking for family," he said.

"I immediately went back to my room, locked the door, turned the lights off."

Please avoid heading to the south end of the Strip. Las Vegas Blvd is shut down at Tropicana, southbound past Russell Rd at this time. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Another witness told CNN affiliate KSNV that the shooting sounded like firecrackers at first.

"It didn't sound normal, it sounded like machine guns and it was like several rounds, it was like hundreds of rounds," she told the news station.

"My boyfriend had me move behind a building here because it just didn't sound right," she told KSNV. "And then we hid behind a building and we could just hear hundreds of rounds going off and then about 10 minutes later the police came and just blocked off all the streets."

She said she was about a block from the Harvest 91 Festival, which was taking place near the Mandalay Bay.

The Mayor of Las Vegas tweeted: "Pray for Las Vegas. Thank you to all our first responders out there now."

Pray for Las Vegas. Thank you to all our first responders out there now. — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) October 2, 2017

Police looking for two vehicles with Nevada plates: Hyundai Tucson 114B40

Chrysler Pacifica Touring 19D401 Both unknown colors. — Megan Messerly (@meganmesserly) October 2, 2017

Las Vegas PD looking for this woman. pic.twitter.com/9dpFYxQNIx — Morgan Loew (@morganloewcbs5) October 2, 2017

2 officers who were off duty attending the Jason Aldean concert have died according to police — Russell Biven (@WBIRrussell) October 2, 2017

Lived here in Las Vegas my whole life. Never scene Strip cleared like this. #MandalayBay pic.twitter.com/EgT66Me2MA — Psalm 56:3 (@DesertKid89) October 2, 2017

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

Dramatic video shows people scramble for cover as gunfire rings out in Las Vegas. "We'll get trampled if we stay." https://t.co/KiJlpQJx5E pic.twitter.com/4a5PJwI6Ty — ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2017