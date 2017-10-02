× Tom Petty rushed to the hospital after being found unconscious in full cardiac, according to report

MALIBU, Calif. – Singer Tom Petty was rushed to the hospital after being found unconscious in full cardiac, according to TMZ.

Emergency workers rushed Petty to the hospital from his Malibu home where sources said he was put on life support.

The 66-year-old singer was reportedly found in critical condition. His current condition remains unknown.

The best-selling artist is known for several hit rock songs including “Free Falling,” “Mary Jane,” “American Girl,” “I Won’t Back Down” and “Refugee.”

Petty just wrapped up a tour ending at the Hollywood Bowl late last Monday, according to TMZ.

He became famous with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in 1978 with “Breakdown.”