Teen injured in overnight Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot in Burlington early Monday morning, according to a press release.

At about 1:10 a.m., officers went to the parking lot of 1321 Beaumont Court in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police found the teen with a gunshot wound to his left thigh.

The Burlington Fire Department and Alamance County Emergency Medical Services responded and treated the 16-year-old. He was taken via helicopter to UNC Chapel Hill and is in stable condition.

The shooting is not considered to be random.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.