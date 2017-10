Stephen Paddock: Here’s what we know about the Las Vegas shooter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS -- More than 50 people were killed and more than 400 injured late Sunday night in a mass shooting during a concert on the Las Vegas Strip.

Here's what we know about Stephen Paddock, the man police identified as the shooter:

Paddock, 64, is from Mesquite, Nevada, authorities said. Police believe Paddock may have killed himself just as police stormed his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. From there it's believed he fired off "hundreds" of shots, targeting a crowd of 22,000 people attending the Route 91 Harvest music festival below.

The Mesquite Police Department had no prior contact with him, according to spokesman Quinn Averett, nor had there been any calls to Paddock's home in Mesquite, which is about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas. Paddock's home is being searched. Officials did not know how long he had been living in the area.

At least 10 rifles were found in his hotel room, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said at a news conference.

Paddock's brother, Eric Paddock, lives east of Orlando and said his family is "completely dumbfounded" by the incident, saying they "can't understand what happened."

“We have absolutely no idea whatsoever,” Eric Paddock said, according to the Orlando Sentinel. “I can’t imagine. When you guys find out why this happened, let us know. I have no idea whatsoever.”

Paddock had been at the Mandalay Bay since Thursday.

#LasVegas shooter Stephen Paddock seen here on right with his brother Eric. Eric tells me it's like an "asteroid" has hit the family. @WESH pic.twitter.com/KlKYeWhQM6 — Alex Villarreal (@AlexvWESH) October 2, 2017

Just in: new image of the home of Las Vegas shooting suspect Stephen Paddock after police ripped off the garage door to execute warrant #abc pic.twitter.com/l2Ll9X9GNh — Kenneth Moton (@KennethMoton) October 2, 2017