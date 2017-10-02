Silver Alert issued for missing Winston-Salem woman

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman missing out of Winston-Salem, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Wendy Syrett Smith, 62, was last seen around 3 p.m. Sunday walking from her home in the 2000 block of South Main Street. She was reported missing early Monday morning.

She is white, 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighs 185 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red shirt.

She is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 773-2800.