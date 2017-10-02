New details emerge in crash that killed Southwest Guilford High School basketball player

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — New details have emerged in the Davidson County crash that killed a Southwest Guilford High School basketball player Sunday morning, according to Davidson County Highway Patrol Master Trooper Ned Moultry.

Crews responded to the incident at about 9:20 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 85 near exit 94 in Davidson County.

Moultry says Brandon Lamberth was driving on the interstate when his 1999 Mercadez went off the road to the right side before veering to the left and hitting several trees in the median. The passenger, Dezmond Woods, was killed after hitting the last tree.

Speed is not believed to be a factor in the crash. Lamberth was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with serious injuries.

Lamberth is charged with death by motor vehicle and careless and reckless driving.

Additional details are unknown.