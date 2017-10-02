New details emerge in crash that killed Southwest Guilford High School basketball player

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — New details have emerged in the Davidson County crash that killed a Southwest Guilford High School basketball player Sunday morning, according to Davidson County Highway Patrol Master Trooper Ned Moultry.

Crews responded to the incident at about 9:20 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 85 near exit 94 in Davidson County.

Moultry says Brandon Lamberth was driving on the interstate when his car went off the road to the right side before veering to the left and hitting several trees in the median. The passenger, Dezmond Woods, was killed.

“In speaking with principal, he was saying that his daughter said that his hair matched his game. It was kind of all over, flopping and all over the place and that was Dez. He gave you everything,” said Guy Shavers, Head Boys’ Varsity Basketball Coach at Southwest Guilford High.

“In my opinion, we wouldn’t have won the championship without him,” Shavers went on to say.

He described Woods as a high-energy player for the Cowboys last season and key player in their state championship run.

Woods, a junior, was expected to play a bigger role this season, but Shavers says he left a bigger impression off the court.

“I sat there for a minute and usually I can usually come up with words verily quickly, but I was just stunned. I didn`t know what to say,” Shavers said as he recounted the moments after he heard about the accident.

“It`s hard to talk about. Being the leader of this school, it is extremely overwhelming. He was a young man who had an amazing future in front of him and it should teach each and every one of us to treat every day like it is our last,” said Southwest Guilford High Principal Micheal Hettenbach.

Speed is not believed to be a factor in the crash. Lamberth was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with serious injuries.

Lamberth is charged with death by motor vehicle and careless and reckless driving.

Additional details are unknown.

Tuesday, there are two vigils planned to honor Woods. The first one will happen at 8:10 a.m. inside of the gymnasium. The second will take place at the front of the school at 7 p.m.