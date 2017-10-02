NC man told deputies he killed his brother, 2 dogs

DUDLEY, N.C. — A North Carolina man told deputies he fatally shot his brother and two dogs Monday morning, WTVD reports.

Deputies were called to the 120 block of Hideaway Circle in Dudley after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found 22-year-old Matthew James Bohne standing in the front yard.

Bohne told deputies that he shot and killed his brother David Bohne, adding that he was dead in the living room of the mobile home they share.

When deputies entered the residence, they found the deceased brother and two dogs that had also been killed.

Bohne was taken to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office where he was interviewed by detectives.

He was arrested and charged with murder and two counts of felony cruelty to animals.