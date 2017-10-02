NC country artist performs at Las Vegas concert prior to deadly mass shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina country artist took to social media Monday morning to say he is safe after 50 people were killed and more than 400 more were injured during a shooting at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas.

Luke Combs posted on Facebook a picture of himself performing at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival just hours before the shooting.

The post read, in part: “I wanted to post a photo of what this festival was supposed to be about and not give this horrible person the recognition he so desperately wanted. I am incredibly saddened by tonight’s events and while I’m thankful that me and all of my band and crew are alive and unharmed, I can’t help but hurt for all the people who weren’t as fortunate and the pain their loved ones must feel.”

In addition to Combs, dozens of country music stars reacted to the shooting on social media.

The suspected gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, unleashed a hailstorm of bullets from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel, said Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo. Inside his room, they found a cache of weapons, including 10 rifles, the sheriff said.

Lombardo said Paddock died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.