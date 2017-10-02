‘He saved my life’: Tennessee man identified as victim in mass shooting at Las Vegas concert

Sonny Melton was only 29. He worked the emergency room and ICU at Henry County Medical Center. Wife Heather says: "He is a nurturing person" pic.twitter.com/IBLa3v4Hx2 — Forrest Sanders (@WSMV_Forrest) October 2, 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn — A West Tennessee man was one of the 58 people killed in the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas late Sunday.

Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton.

Heather said her husband saved her life while gunfire was hitting the crowd.

“He saved my life. He grabbed me and started running when I felt him get shot in the back,” she said. “I want everyone to know what a kind-hearted, loving man he was, but at this point, I can barely breathe.”

Melton is from Big Sandy, Tennessee. He was a registered nurse who worked at the emergency room and ICU at Henry County Medical Center. He also assisted his wife in surgery.

As of 12:30 p.m. Monday, 58 people have died and 515 more are injured in the mass shooting at the festival.

The shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, was found dead in his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas when a police SWAT team broke down the door. Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said authorities believe Paddock killed himself.