Greensboro church holds prayer vigil to remember victims of deadly Las Vegas shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Members of First Presbyterian Church in Greensboro held a prayer vigil to remember the people killed in the Las Vegas massacre at a country music festival.

Dolly Jacobs, associate pastor for congregational care, texted her colleagues to have a prayer vigil that open to the public.

“The images were just very paralyzing and terrifying,” Jacobs said. “My first thought was we need to be together as a community.”

The service took place shortly after noon Monday.

Lara Musser Gritter, a member of the Cynthia Price Pastoral Residency Program, led part of the service – the shooting a reminder of some unfortunate memories.

“I worked in an emergency department for a summer as a chaplain and responded to a lot of gunshot wounds, and saw the havoc that it wrecked on people’s lives and feel very strongly that that’s not what we were created for,” she said.

Members of the faith community say it’s time for us to be still, listen, pray and grieve.

“There’s this passage in the Book of Genesis where the blood of Abel cries out because of the violence that has been done and I think we’re hearing the cries from those in Las Vegas right now,” said Joshua Musser Gritter, a member of the Cynthia Price Pastoral Residency Program.

“God’s ear is the first one to tune in and listen and we ought [to] follow that as well.”

Every Thursday, the church has an intercessory prayer group that meets. The public is welcomed to attend that gathering at 8 a.m.