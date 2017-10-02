× GoFundMe page set up for Las Vegas mass shooting victims — here’s how to donate

LAS VEGAS — A GoFundMe page has been created for victims of the mass shooting at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas Sunday night.

The page was created by the Clark County Commission and has reached $128,000 of its $500,000 goal.

According to the crowdfunding campaign, all donated money “will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting.”

As of 12:30 p.m. Monday, 58 people have died and 515 more are injured in the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.

The shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, was found dead in his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas when a police SWAT team broke down the door. Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said authorities believe Paddock killed himself.

Officers found at least 10 rifles in the room. Police don’t think anybody else was involved in the shooting.

The FBI said in a press conference Monday morning that Paddock had no connection to any international terrorist group.