Friends remember innocent victim in fatal Greensboro crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Rabbi Fred Guttman walks the halls of Temple Emanuel in Greensboro, looking at pictures of the young men and women who have called this community home over the years.

One picture stands out, a girl standing front and center ahead of her peers with a smile that lights up the black and white photo.

"Stephanie loved to have fun," Rabbi Guttman said. "She was just this vivacious person. She has kind of this infectious smile and she was very, very well-liked by her peers."

Stephanie Warshauer and her friend Allie Bolick were driving through the intersection of Battleground Avenue and New Garden Road Saturday, when they were hit by a stolen car trying to speed away from a traffic stop, according to Greensboro police.

The crash reconstruction team is still working to identify who was the driver of the stolen car. There were three people inside: Deshon Manuel, Theresa Kingcade and Bruce Hunt. Manuel and Hunt had extensive criminal histories.

Sheriff BJ Barnes spoke with the crash reconstruction unit with Greensboro police.

"They said they estimated speeds at about 100 miles per hour," Sheriff Barnes said.

Sheriff Barnes says his deputy was acting within their department's policy for pursuing vehicles.

Brad Moseley remembers Warshauer as a close friend ever since they went to high school together.

"She was smiling, happy and she just had a certain aura about her that made me feel like special in a sense," Moseley said. "She's probably too good for this place. That's how good that she is. That's how much she loved everyone, helped people."

Moseley says he'll miss Warshauer's infectious smile, now only seen in pictures and not in person.

"Our hearts are broken and whether it's fall, winter, spring or summer we will remember Stephanie," Rabbi Guttman said. "Who she was, what she did and the love and brightness that she was."