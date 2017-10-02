Deportation order vacated for Triad woman seeking sanctuary at Greensboro church

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Triad woman who sought refuge in a Greensboro church against a pending deportation order is free to return to her area home, thanks to a recent federal ruling.

Minerva Cisneros Garcia learned from her lawyer this morning that a deportation order against her had been vacated, said the Rev. Julie Peeples of the Congregational United Church of Christ, which had been sheltering her from the deportation order since June.

“The attorney has received an order from a federal immigration judge vacating the deportation order against her and telling her that she is free to go,” Rev. Peeples said today.

Cisneros Garcia, who goes by the last name Cisneros, had lived in Winston-Salem for the past 17 years, working factory jobs and raising a family. She came to the United States from Mexico in 2000, looking to escape a violence-plagued community and seeking a better life.

Read more: Greensboro News & Record