Country music stars react to deadly Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS -- Country music stars took to social media Monday morning in response to the shooting at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas that killed 20 people and injured at least 100 more.

The concert, called the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival, is a three-day country music festival in Las Vegas.

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

Wow.. Yall join me in praying for Vegas rn — Scotty McCreery (@ScottyMcCreery) October 2, 2017

Hearts out to Vegas. Route 91 concert, stage I played two nights ago. Musicians, fans, workers, you are all in our prayers right now.. — Lee Brice (@leebrice) October 2, 2017

Prayers to everyone at @Route91Harvest in Las Vegas. We are ok, had literally just left for the airport. 🙏🏼 What is wrong with this world!! — Dylan Scott (@DylanScottCntry) October 2, 2017

Everyone in the B&R camp is ok thoughts and prayers to everyone in vegas at #Route91 — Big & Rich (@bigandrich) October 2, 2017

Active shooter at @Route91Harvest in Vegas. We're safe. Love you guys. — Luke Combs (@LukeCombsMusic) October 2, 2017

Watching this horrific news from Las Vegas and Route 91 Festival. We played this festival last year. Praying for everyone's safety. — Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) October 2, 2017

Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

My God I can't even believe what I'm watching at Route 91 — Jackie Lee (@JackieLeeMusic) October 2, 2017

LVMPD Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters that police responded after reports of shots being fired from the Mandalay Bay towards the concert.

"We determined there was a shooter on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay," Lombardo said. Officers engaged the suspect, whom Lombardo described as a "local resident." He said that the shooter is dead and that police believe that there are no other shooters. Police have identified the gunman but will not be naming him at this time, Lombardo said.

Though it's too early to give an accurate estimate of the number of dead and wounded, Lombardo said that "20-plus" have died and "in excess of 100" people have been injured. Among the dead were two were off-duty Bakersfield Police Department officers attending the festival.

Multiple media outlets have identified 64-year-old Stephen Paddock as the suspected shooter.

Police are searching for a woman named Marilou Danley who was traveling with the suspect, Lombardo said. He described Danley as an Asian woman, 4 ft 11 inches tall and 111 pounds. "We have not located her at this time and we are interested in talking to her," he said.