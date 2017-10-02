Assistant college hockey coach, 28, identified as one of the 58 victims killed in Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS – A 28-year-old assistant hockey coach has been identified as one of the at least 58 people killed in the Las Vegas attack.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that assistant University of Nevada, Las Vegas Hockey Coach Nick Robone died after being shot in the chest.

Robone had been a coach for the UNLV hockey team for the last three years and also worked as a manager at Top Golf.

Nearly sixty people died from gunshot wounds and at least another 515 were injured after an early morning shooting at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

LVMPD Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters that police responded to reports of shots being fired from the Mandalay Bay toward the concert.

“We determined there was a shooter on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay,” Lombardo said. Officers engaged the suspect, whom Lombardo described as a “local resident.”

He said that the shooter, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Asst. @UNLVRebelHockey Coach Nick Robone is among Las Vegas Strip shooting victims. He was shot in chest→https://t.co/O5sEdZkv9i pic.twitter.com/F0FkEQPPZv — RJ Rebels (@RJRebels) October 2, 2017